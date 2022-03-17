New Delhi: A big boost to Chennai Super Kings as star batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has joined the CSK squad in Surat ahead of the defending champions’ match against Kolkata Knight Riders on 26th March in Mumbai.

There was a lot of speculations regarding Gaikwad’s availability in the first week of the Indian Premier League as the Maharashtra batsman didn’t feature in the T20I series against Sri Lanka due to a wrist injury.

The 25-year old batsman had to undergo rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and it looks like he has recovered just in time to join CSK’s pre-tournament camp in Surat, Gujarat.

Gaikwad has not only been the star batter for CSK in the last season but he has been the best batsman in the tournament as he smashed 635 runs and finished as the Purple Cap holder of the team.

CSK play the tournament opener against Shreyas Iyer’s KKR at the Wankhede stadium. The Whistle Podu gang will leave for Mumbai on 24th March.

CSK Full Squad: Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Samarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Adam Milne, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma.