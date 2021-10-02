New Delhi: Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar picked Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player Venkatesh Iyer as one of the stars of the future in T20 cricket and reckoned that the KKR batting all-rounder might go on to fetch 12-14 crores in next year’s mega auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Having watched him closely in the last match, Manjrekar further went on to add that he doesn’t look like a player who is a one-season wonder, adding that his First-Class numbers and his List A record is outstanding and looks like a guy who can bat.

“I’m thinking 12-14 crores, because this is not a kind of a fluke show. I was looking at his First-Class numbers and his List A record is outstanding. His average is 47, strikes at 92. That is his T20 record in domestic cricket, not counting the IPL. His strike rate is high, he averages 37. So this is a guy who knows how to bat. Plus, he is a bowler, and in the last match, he has shown that he can bowl the tough overs too. So he is somebody who is going to fetch a very high price,” Manjrekar told ESPNCricinfo.

“Today, I focussed on the way he bats. Very interestingly, he bats a lot on the backfoot. Looks to pull, play the cut. So this is a batter who is not going down the wicket and trying to hit forcing everything. He is staying on backfoot, cutting and pulling and then he’s got a big stride forward. I see him more as a real qualified T20 game-changer than somebody having a couple of good weeks,” the former India batter added.