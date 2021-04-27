Despite Australian players opting out and the English board contemplating getting their players back amid the Covid-19 surge in India, Michael Vaughan reckons Indian Premier League should carry on as it is as it brings joy to billions during such stressful times. The ex-English skipper also seemed baffled how English and Australian players pulled out of games in South Africa recently and were allowed to play in India. <p></p> <p></p>Vaughan tweeted: "I think the IPL should carry on .. The joy it will be bringing billions in these awful times every evening is important .. but I do find it tough to think back how England &amp; Aussie pulled out of games in SA, yet both countries players are allowed to play in India !!!" <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">I think the IPL should carry on .. The joy it will be bringing billions in these awful times every evening is important .. but I do find it tough to think back how England &amp; Aussie pulled out of games in SA,yet both countries players are allowed to play in India !!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2021?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2021</a></p> <p></p> Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) <a href="https://twitter.com/MichaelVaughan/status/1386982089468297221?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 27, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p>