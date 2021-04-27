Despite Australian players opting out and the English board contemplating getting their players back amid the Covid-19 surge in India, Michael Vaughan reckons Indian Premier League should carry on as it is as it brings joy to billions during such stressful times. The ex-English skipper also seemed baffled how English and Australian players pulled out of games in South Africa recently and were allowed to play in India.

Vaughan tweeted: “I think the IPL should carry on .. The joy it will be bringing billions in these awful times every evening is important .. but I do find it tough to think back how England & Aussie pulled out of games in SA, yet both countries players are allowed to play in India !!!”