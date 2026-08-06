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  • IPL star Brijesh Sharma joins Ranji champions Jammu & Kashmir ahead of 2026-27 domestic season

IPL star Brijesh Sharma joins Ranji champions Jammu & Kashmir ahead of 2026-27 domestic season

An IPL breakout star has returned to his home state ahead of the new domestic season. Rajasthan Royals pacer Brijesh Sharma has made a big move that could strengthen the Ranji Trophy champions.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Aug 06, 2026, 06:31 PM IST

Published On Aug 06, 2026, 06:31 PM IST

Last UpdatedAug 06, 2026, 06:31 PM IST

Brijesh Sharma

Brijesh Sharma

Fast bowler Brijesh Sharma has joined the Jammu and Kashmir squad for the upcoming 2026/27 domestic season. Brijesh hails from Mada town in Udhampur district and came into the limelight after making his IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals earlier this year.

Brijesh Sharma returns to represent Jammu and Kashmir

Though Brijesh had registered as a Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) player for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction, he is now set to represent his home state Jammu and Kashmir, the reigning Ranji Trophy champions.

Yes, Brijesh Sharma has linked up with the Jammu & Kashmir team for the Ranji Trophy. He’s with the team for the preparation camp and has been progressing well,” said a well-placed source in the Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) to IANS on Thursday.

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Named in squad for Uttarakhand practice matches

Recently, Brijesh was included in Jammu & Kashmir’s squad for the practice matches against Uttarakhand, scheduled to be played from August 10 to 17 at the SK Stadium in Srinagar. Both teams are expected to report to the city on August 8.

Strong IPL debut earned Brijesh national attention

Brijesh represented Jammu & Kashmir at the age-group level before moving to Delhi to train under former Ranji Trophy pacer Deepak Punia.

He secured an IPL contract after an impressive performance in the 2025 Bengal Pro T20 League, where he claimed 11 wickets in seven matches for Smashers Malda.

In his debut IPL season with Rajasthan Royals in 2026, Brijesh picked up 14 wickets in 13 matches. RR signed him for his base price of ₹30 lakh despite him not having played senior domestic cricket before the tournament.

Jammu and Kashmir looking to fill coaching vacancies

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir team is also set for changes in its coaching staff, although no official announcement has been made yet.

With head coach Ajay Sharma continuing in his role, the team is searching for replacements for bowling coach P. Krishnakumar and fielding coach Dishant Yagnik, both of whom have joined the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.

Former Delhi wicketkeeper-batter Punit Bisht, who previously coached the Jammu & Kashmir Under-23 side, is likely to be promoted to the senior team’s coaching staff. The search for a new bowling coach is still underway following Krishnakumar’s departure after playing a key role in the team’s rise in red-ball cricket and the development of pacer Auqib Nabi.

(With IANS Inputs)

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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