With a day to go for the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) to announce Chinese mobile giant VIVO’s replacement as IPL title sponsors, it looks like TATA Group – who are not known for their association with cricket – could actually bad the rights in the bid as India’s apex cricket body is looking to make Rs 350-400 crores.

VIVO pulled out after at the last-minute amid the backlash they faced on social media in the wake of the Indo-China tensions after the Galwan Valley clash.

TATA would be up against Byju’s, Unacademy, Dream11, and Patanjali.

Earlier, BCCI had announced that only companies with a turnover in excess of Rs 300 cr will be entertained.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly called the VIVO pullout a ‘blip’ and sounded confident that things would be settled.

“I wouldn’t call it as a financial crisis,” Ganguly said while speaking during a webinar organised by Learnflix.

“It’s just a little bit of a blip. And the only way you can do it is by being professionally strong over a period of time. You keep your other options open. It is like Plan A and Plan B. Sensible people do it. Sensible brands do it. Sensible corporates do it. BCCI, it’s a very a strong foundation – the game, the players, the administrators in the past have made this game so strong that BCCI is able to handle all these blips,” Ganguly had said.

IPL that is scheduled to start from September 19 and the final will take place on November 10. Three venues will be used for the tournament in order to avoid excessive traveling of players amid the pandemic.