IPL to leave April-May Window? BCCI considering biggest schedule change in Indian Premier League history

BCCI is considering shifting the IPL window from April-May to September-October. A recent statement from the IPL Chairman, Arun Dhumal, has sparked a new debate about the timing of the most valuable cricket league in the world.

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The tournament has been held in the same two-month window since its beginning in 2008. But now the IPL Governing Council is planning to expand the number of matches from 2028 onwards, when the current broadcast agreement expires.

Arun Dhumal opens up on potential schedule change

Now, a major concern has been raised by the BCCI over which weather conditions the league would be better if shifted to a different window in the year. In a recent interview, IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal said that there is no need to shift the tournament window, though any such decision would be made after consultation with the broadcaster.

Dhumal also added that the strongest suggestion had been made to stage the tournament during September-October, which coincides with the holiday season in India. The period is generally considered an advertising period in the country.

“We need to sit across and speak to the broadcaster for their opinion on whether the tournament can be moved to another window. One suggestion was a window in September-October,” Dhumal said.

“That is the best time from an advertiser’s point of view because it’s just before Diwali. We will look at that when the next bilateral tender comes into play, in case we can find a window there,” Dhumal added.

Why September-October is being considered

The Indian Premier League currently features 74 games involving 10 teams over a two-month period. As the most valuable cricket league in the world, it attracts players from all major cricket boards.

Extreme summer conditions raise concerns

In recent times, setting a tournament in the current window brings a set of new challenges to itself, due to weather. Most of the IPL matches take place during scorching heat during the month, especially afternoon matches, making extremely demanding conditions for cricketers.

Many cricketers have suffered from cramps, injuries and exhaustion, with some of them even forced to leave the field during matches. One more major reason for BCCI to move this window is that international cricketers are busy with their duties until late March. Giving them a very little break before they come to play in the IPL.