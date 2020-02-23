Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi on Sunday said he feels the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) changed the complexion of Indian cricket as it helped youngsters deal with the pressures of the game while playing alongside international greats.

“I think the IPL turned around Indian cricket. Their new players after having played in the IPL with top foreign players and having shared the dressing room with them are ready when they come into international cricket. They are ready to cope with the pressures at this level,” the former skipper said.

An optimistic Afridi also felt the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will have a similar impact in Pakistan cricket like IPL. The 45-year-old said that there are youngsters who are already making a mark and it benefits as they get to rub shoulders with international greats.

“I think the IPL changed their cricket and I think even our Pakistan Super League will do the same. Already we are seeing some good young players coming through the league. When you play with or against top international players before big crowds you learn to handle the pressure.”

Afridi said T20s are not about an individual and his success but about being able to perform and contribute for the side.

“It is not just about your name in T20 cricket. It is about being on the field and being able to perform for your team,” he added.

Speaking about India-Pakistan bilateral ties, he hoped it will happen sooner rather than later.

The thirteenth season of IPL is all set to commence from March 29.