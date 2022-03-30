New Delhi: West Indian superstar Chris Gayle is not only one of the legends of the Indian Premier League but also a legend in the history of the shortest format of the game. The ‘Universe Boss’ has entertained us innumerable times, be it on-field with his destructive batting and antics or with his off-field talent in singing, the Jamaican holds a special place in the hearts of all cricketing fans throughout the world. This IPL 2022 saw Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni not being the skipper of their respective teams, likes of AB de Villiers and Suresh Raina not taking part in the 15th edition, which also includes the Universe Boss himself. But the fans wait to see Chris Gayle in the Indian Premier League may come to an end next year as the West Indian has already started practicing for IPL 2023.

Gayle shared a story on Instagram, where he is seen sweating it out in the gym with the caption, ‘Work just start!! Let’s go In prep for IPL next year’.

The former KKR, RCB and PBKS man stands 6th in the all-time run-getter list in the Indian Premier League. In 142 matches he has amassed 4965 runs with a highest individual score of 175, which also happens to be the highest individual score in the history of T20 cricket. He also holds the record for most sixes (357) in the cash-rich league.