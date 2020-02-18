<a href="https://www.india.com/topic/mumbai-indians">Mumbai Indians</a> (MI) bowling coach <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/shane-bond">Shane Bond</a> hopes that India all-rounder <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/hardik-pandya">Hardik Pandya</a> plays some competitive games before he gets into the groove with the defending champions in the <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/indian-premier-league">Indian Premier League</a> (IPL 2020) this year. <p></p> <p></p>Pandya is recovering from a back surgery and is expected to play a few matches before the IPL that gets underway on March 29. <p></p> <p></p>According to a report in <em>PTI</em> on Tuesday, Bond will be travelling to Mumbai for a meeting with the franchise and asked about Pandya, the MI bowling coach is confident that the all-rounder will come back stronger. <p></p> <p></p>"I only hope he gets to play some cricket before the IPL and always believe it's better to spend a little bit longer for coming back rather than rushing it,"said Bond, New Zealand's fastest bowler. <p></p> <p></p>"There's no doubt he can come back. I am just pleased that they are taking an orthodox approach with Hardik's rehabilitation and T20s, especially IPL will be nice for him to comeback as he will not be over-bowled." <p></p> <p></p>Pandya underwent a productive net session at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru recently. He was seen facing throwdown in the nets and mainly played with a straight bat. It is not yet clear if he will make a comeback in the South Africa ODIs next month or the IPL. <p></p> <p></p>Earlier this month, Pandya was ruled out of the Test series against New Zealand after failing to regain full match fitness. <p></p> <p></p>The decision was taken after the 26-year-old consulted spinal surgeon James Allibone in the United Kingdom. Pandya underwent a successful surgery in October last year to treat an acute lower-back injury and has remained out of action since.