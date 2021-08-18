New Delhi: New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson feels playing in the Indian Premier League ahead of the T20 World Cup will give an advantage to the players. The second half of IPL is all set to resume from September 19 as the tournament is shifted to the UAE, while the upcoming T20 WC in October has also been moved to UAE alongside Oman.

Jamieson, who joined Royal Challengers Bangalore this season for a whopping INR 15 crore, performed decently well in the first half as he claimed 9 wickets in 7 matches.

The lanky New Zealand pacer said that the IPL give a kick-start to players to get used to the UAE conditions for T20 World Cup.

“It certainly gives us, [and] me a little bit of a head-start in terms of getting used to those conditions and those grounds,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Jamieson as saying.

“It’s nice to have a block of T20 cricket going into the World Cup and, like I said, just a good chance to practice some T20 skillsets in the venues we’re going to be playing on,” he added.

Jamieson further talked on the same and said playing the same format ahead of a mega tournament like T20 World Cup allows one to get into the mode.

“I think it was good to have the first block of T20 cricket and, I guess, you are constantly reviewing that and try and see what the plans are at certain stages of the game, certain conditions, different grounds, different batters.

“I guess there’s no specifics around that sort of stuff. But just being involved around T20 cricket for a period of time, sort of, allows you to get into that sort of a mode,” he added.

New Zealand will start their 2021 T20 WC campaign against Pakistan on October 26 apart from them the Kiwis will also face India and Afghanistan in group stage, while the other two teams will be decided after the qualification round.