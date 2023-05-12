New Delhi: Star Rajasthan Royals bowler Yuzvendra Chahal created history as he surpassed Dwayne Bravo's tally for most wickets in IPL history.

Chahal bowled a mesmerising spell of 4/25 and became the leading wicket-taker while leading an impressive bowling show from Rajasthan Royals to restrict Kolkata Knight Riders to 149/8 in a season 2023 match at the Eden Gardens, on May 11, Thursday.

In total Chahal has picked 187 wickets in 143 matches, followed by former Chennai Super kings bowler Dwayne Bravo who picked 183 wickets in 161 matches. Piyush Chawala and Amit Mishra sit at third and fourth spot, they picked up 174 and 172 wickets respectively.

During post match presentation, Chahal was asked, out of 187 wickets which one is his favourite, the 32-year-old picked his dismissal of Pat Cummins as his top moment and added that he always wanted to bag a hat-trick.

"I think If I have to choose I would pick the hat-trick ball, I always used to see Kuldeep Yadav and other bowlers and I always wanted to have a hat-trick, especially in a big tournament was very important for me," Chahal said.