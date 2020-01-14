Australian pacer and <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/IPL">Indian Premier League</a>'s (IPL) costliest foreign buy <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/Pat-Cummins">Pat Cummins</a> is in India for a short three-match ODI series against hosts India and he received a surprising welcome. After fetching a whopping Rs 15.5 Cr in the auction last month, <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/KKR">Kolkata Knight Riders</a>' (KKR) Cummins was gifted an old KKR jersey from a fan. <p></p> <p></p>It is no secret that he enjoys a huge fanbase in the country and that is evident. <p></p> <p></p>On Tuesday (January 14), the official handle of KKR posted a video on Twitter featuring Cummins with the special gift he received from his die-hard fan. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Pat Cummins is in India &amp; was welcomed with a beautiful &#x1f381; by his fan &#x1f49c;&#x1f455;</p> <p></p>&#x1f4f9; Watch what Pat had to say &#x1f5e3;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvAUS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvAUS</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/patcummins30?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@patcummins30</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KKR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KKR</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KorboLorboJeetbo?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KorboLorboJeetbo</a> <a href="https://t.co/x0UirB0zGS">pic.twitter.com/x0UirB0zGS</a> <p></p> <p></p> KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) <a href="https://twitter.com/KKRiders/status/1216995070072590337?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 14, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>"I'm here back in India and I've run into a fan and he's gifted me this old KKR shirt from 2015. It brings back a lot of memories. I'm really excited for the season," the No.1 Test bowler said. <p></p> <p></p>"Got some great memories at Eden Gardens. As a kid, I remember watching lots of cricket played there and just seeing 100,000 Indian fans going crazy. <p></p> <p></p>"And to be there in 2014 and 2015, winning in 2014, going back there for a ceremony and the stadium was packed! Just to welcome us home,<em>"</em> he remembered fondly. <p></p> <p></p>"I absolutely love it there. Can't wait to make a lot more memories this season," he said. <p></p> <p></p>Pointing at the logo on the jersey, Cummins also made a bold prediction. <p></p> <p></p>"So, I'm just looking closer at the logo. You can see two stars there because we've won two titles. I think this is the season we add an extra star to that," he noted.