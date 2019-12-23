<a href="https://www.india.com/topic/pat-cummins">Pat Cummins</a>, who became the <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/indian-premier-league">Indian Premier League</a>'s (IPL) most expensive foreign buy at the recently-concluded <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/ipl-auction-2020">IPL Auction 2020</a>, has opted out of the upcoming <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/big-bash-league">Big Bash League</a> Season 9 as he intends on taking a break after Australia's three-game ODI tour of India in January. <p></p> <p></p>Cummins, who was snapped by <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/kolkata-knight-riders">Kolkata Knight Riders</a> (KKR) for a whopping Rs. 15.5 crore, could have joined Josh Hazelwood and Steve Smith in signing on for the back-end of the BBL 09 season, but the world No. 1 ranked Test bowler feels he needs a break and his decision has been endorsed by Cricket Australia following a jam-packed playing schedule in 2019. Cummins would have turned out for <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/sydney-thunder">Sydney Thunder</a> in the BBL. <p></p> <p></p>"We're hoping he comes in and buys us pizza," Thunder coach Shane Bond was quoted as saying of Cummins by <a href="http://www.cricket.com.au">www.cricket.com.au</a>. <p></p> <p></p>"I'll definitely be inviting him in (to the changerooms) for a few games, it's his shout. He's a great man, he is great around our team. He was great for us (in previous seasons) and we respected the fact that he needs a break. We just said if he wanted to come back he was always welcome here." <p></p> <p></p>Cummins has bowled more overs in international cricket than any other bowler this year staying fit during back-to-back World Cup and Ashes campaigns. "The good thing about a reward like that for Patty, he has worked really hard to get himself fit and playing in all three forms," David Warner, who was retained by <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/sunrisers-hyderabad">Sunrisers Hyderabad</a> was quoted as saying by www.cricket.com.au on Sunday. <p></p> <p></p>"Credit to him -- now it's about going out there and we all have to perform."