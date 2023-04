IPR vs ZCT Dream11 Team Prediction, Rawanda T20, Match 6: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Rawanda Men's T20 League, At Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, 5:30 PM IST

Best players list of IPR vs ZCT, IPRC Kigali CC Dream11 Team Player List, Zonic Tigers Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between IPRC Kigali CC vs Zonic Tigers will take place at 12:00 PM IST

Start Time: April 23, Sunday, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium

Injury Report

No major Injury updates.

IPR vs ZCT My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: N Chris Yussuf, A Mucyodusenge (vc)

Batters: W Niyitanga, N Isaie, J Pierre

All-rounders: M Akayezu, D Gumyusenge (c), I Ntirenganya, E Rukiriza

Bowlers: I Mugisha, I Jean-Michael

IPR vs ZCT Probable XI

IPRC Kigali CC : Niyomugabo Isaie, Oscar Manishimwe, Aime Mucyodusenge (wk), Jean Pierre Rukundo, Emile Rukiriza, Ndayishimiye Theophile, Zirahangaje Francois, Iradukunda Jean Michel (c), Eric Kubwimana, Giraneza Althimon and Nsengiyaremye David.

Zonic Tigers CC : Wilson Niyitanga, Daniel Gumyusenge, Jean Baptiste Hakizimana, Namuhoranye Chris Yussuf (wk), Martin Akayezu (c), Israel Mugisha, Steven Ntwari, Ignace Ntirenganya, Rodrigues Niyomugabo, Niyonshuti Elie and Kwizera Onesme.