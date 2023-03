IR vs FIG Dream11 Team Prediction, ECL T10, Match 23: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for ECS Portugal T10, At Gucherre Cricket Ground, Cartaxo 05:00 PM IST

TOSS: The match toss between Indian Royals vs Fighters CC will take place at 04:30 PM IST

Start Time: March 31, Friday, 05:00 PM IST

Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Cartaxo

IR vs FIG My Dream11 Team

Wicket Keepers V Singh Virk, G Sharma-II

Batters P Singh, G Singh

All-rounders M Singh-Jr(vc), D Singh(c), P Singh-I, N Suryawanshi, B Ram

Bowlers G Singh, A Rajesh Chougule

IR vs FIG Probable XI

Indian Royals: Vishal Arora, Raghu Raman, Akshay Thorbole, Syed Arshad, Jasbinder Singh(C), Abhishek Rajesh Chougule, Navendu Sinha, Gaurav Sharma-II, Onkar Singh, Utsab Karki, Nilesh Suryawanshi

Fighters CC: Bhupinder Singh, Mandeep Singh Jr, Parwinder Singh, Harpreet Singh, Jaswinder Kumar, Yasir Mahmood, Harwinder Singh, Amarjit Singh, Gursewak Singh(C), Lalit Kumar, Sukhdeep Singh-I