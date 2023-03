IR vs LCA Dream11 Team Prediction, ECL T10, Match 25: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for ECS Portugal T10, At Gucherre Cricket Ground, Cartaxo 09:00 PM IST

Best players list of IR vs LCA, Indian Royals Dream11 Team Player List, Lisbon Capitals Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

My Dream11 Team IR vs LCA Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 2023: Best players list of IR vs LCA, Indian Royals Dream11 Team Player List, Lisbon Capitals Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between Indian Royals vs Lisbon Capitals will take place at 08:30 PM IST

Start Time: March 31, Friday, 09:00 PM IST

Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Cartaxo

IR vs LCA My Dream11 Team

Wicket Keepers G Sharma-II

Batters V Arora, A Dar

All-rounders N Suryawanshi, R Raman, D Patel, P Singh-I, A Raza-IV

Bowlers A Rajesh Chougule, I Imran, A Patel-I

IR vs LCA Probable XI

Indian Royals: Vishal Arora, Raghu Raman, Akshay Thorbole, Parminder Singh-I, Jasbinder Singh(C), Kc Lakshman, Navendu Sinha, Gaurav Sharma-II, Onkar Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Nilesh Suryawanshi

Lisbon Capitals: Samarthkumar Patel, Divya Patel, Dhaval Patel, Hardik Patel- III, Dikshit Patel(C), Dharm Patel, Muhammad Adil- III, Amir Dar, Mayank Raval, Mitul Patel, Imran Imran