IR-W vs SC-W Dream11 Team Prediction 1st T20I: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Today’s Ireland Women vs Scotland Women Match Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast, 05.30 PM IST May 23, Sunday

Ireland Women vs Scotland Women Dream11 Team Prediction 1st T20I – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s IR-W vs SC-W at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast. The excitement of T20 cricket resumes as 1st T20I between Ireland Women and Scotland Women is all set to get underway on Sunday. The 1st T20I match between IR-W vs SC-W will begin at 12.30 PM IST – May 23, Sunday. Both teams will look to start the series on a positive note to prove their supremacy. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for 1st T20I – IR-W vs SC-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Ireland Women vs Scotland Women Dream11 Tips, IR-W vs SC-W Probable Playing XIs, IR-W vs SC-W Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – 1st T20I.

TOSS: The 1st T20I toss between Ireland Women vs Scotland Women will take place at 05:00 PM IST, May 23, Sunday

Time: 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Sarah Bryce

Batters Becky Glen, Lorna Jack, Rebecca Stokell l (C)

All-rounders Kathryn Bryce, Laura Delany (VC), Samantha Haggo, Laura Pau

Bowlers Abtaha Maqsood, Celeste Raack, Lara Maritz

Ireland Women vs Scotland Women Predicted Playing XIs

Ireland Women: Laura Delany, Jenny Sparrow, Cara Murray, Shauna Kavanagh, Lara Maritz, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Celeste Raack, Rebecca Stokell, Georgina Dempsey, Jane Maguire

Scotland Women: Kathryn Bryce, Sarah Bryce, Becky Glen, Lorna Jack, Abbi Aitken Drummond, Abtaha Maqsood, Samantha Haggo, Katie McGill, Priyanaz Chatterji, Katherine Fraser, Ellen Watson

Ireland Women vs Scotland Women Squads

Ireland Women: Laura Delany, Jenny Sparrow, Cara Murray, Shauna Kavanagh, Lara Maritz, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Celeste Raack, Rebecca Stokell, Georgina Dempsey, Jane Maguire, Ava Canning, Amy Hunter

Scotland Women: Kathryn Bryce, Sarah Bryce, Becky Glen, Lorna Jack, Abbi Aitken Drummond, Abtaha Maqsood, Samantha Haggo, Katie McGill, Priyanaz Chatterji, Katherine Fraser, Ellen Watson, Megan McColl, Ailsa Lister, Ikra Farooq

