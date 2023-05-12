IRE vs BAN Dream 11 Tips, Best Fantasy Team, Head To Head, Playing 11, Pitch And Weather Report - Who Will Win 2nd ODI, Bangladesh tour of Ireland, 2nd ODI

Best players list of IRE vs BAN, Ireland Dream11 Team Player List, Bangladesh Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

Ireland vs Bangladesh (IRE vs BAN) Best Dream11 Prediction today match, Fantasy Team, Cricket Tips, Head to Head Stats, Playing 11s and Pitch Report 2nd ODI: Best players list of IRE vs BAN, Ireland Dream11 Team Player List, Bangladesh Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

Ireland vs Bangladesh (IRE vs BAN), 2nd ODI - Match Time, Date And Venue

Match: IRE vs BAN, 2nd ODI

Date: 12th May 2023

Toss: 2:45 PM

Time: 03:15 PM IST

Venue: Cloud County Cricket Ground, Chelmsford

Ireland vs Bangladesh (IRE vs BAN), 2nd ODI, Cloud County Cricket Ground, Chelmsford, Pitch And Weather Report

The cloud county ground is a neutral surface with equal help to both batters and bowlers. However, the spinners can play a crucial role in middle overs. The temperature will be around 17 degrees.

Ireland vs Bangladesh (IRE vs BAN), 2nd ODI, Playing 11s

Ireland (IRE) : Paul Stirling, Stephen Doheny, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Joshua Little, Mark Adair

Bangladesh (BAN) : Tamim Iqbal (c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Yasir Ali, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain

Ireland vs Bangladesh (IRE vs BAN) Head To Head

Bangladesh has won 9 out of the 14 ODIs against Ireland. Ireland has won only two games, and the remaining three gave no results.

Ireland vs Bangladesh (IRE vs BAN), 2nd ODI, Best Dream 11 Fantasy Team Captain/Vice Captain Top Batters, Bowlers

Wicketkeepers: Mushfiqur Rahim(c)

Batters: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hossain Shanto

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, George Dockrell

Bowlers: Joshua Little(vc), Mark Adair, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain

Who Will Win Ireland vs Bangladesh (IRE vs BAN) 2nd ODI?

Bangladesh is expected to win the match.