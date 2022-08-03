IRE VS SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Ireland vs South Africa: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For 1st T20I, At County Ground, Bristol

<span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>IRE VS SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Ireland vs South Africa</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>IRE VS SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Ireland vs South Africa : Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For 1st T20I, County Ground, Bristol</strong> <p></p> <p></p>My Dream11 Team Ireland vs South Africa Dream11 Team Prediction IRE VS SA 2022: Best players list of IRE VS SA, Ireland Dream11 Team Player List, South Africa Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS:</strong> The match toss between Ireland &amp; South Africa will take place at 10:30 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Start Time:</strong> 11:00 PM IST and 06:30 PM Local Time <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> County Ground, Bristol <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>IRE VS SA My Dream11 Team</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p>Quinton de Kock (C), Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector (VC), Curtis Campher, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Joshua Little. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><strong>IRE VS SA Probable XI</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Ireland:</strong> Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little. <p></p> <p></p><strong>South Africa:</strong> Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller (c), Tristan Stubbs, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.