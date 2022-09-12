IRE-XI vs CZR Dream11 Team Prediction, Ireland XI vs Czech Republic

IRE-XI vs CZR Dream11 Team Prediction, Ireland XI vs Czech Republic: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For European Cricket Championship 2022, Match 5, At Cartama Oval, Cartama

My Dream11 Team Ireland XI vs Czech Republic Dream11 Team Prediction IRE-XI vs CZR 2022: Best players list of IRE-XI vs CZR, Ireland XI Dream11 Team Player List, Czech Republic Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips

Toss: The match toss between Ireland XI & Czech Republic will take place at 10:30 PM IST

Start Time: 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

IRE-XI vs CZR My Dream11 Team

Max Burton (vc), Jack Dickson, Divyendra Singh (c), Sahil Grover, Jared Wilson, Dylan Steyn, Carson McCullough, Sazib Bhuiyan, Matthew Humphreys, Mikey O Reilly, Naveed Ahmed.

IRE-XI vs CZR Probable XI

Ireland XI: Max Burton (wk)(c), John Matchett, Jack Dickson, Nathan McGuire, Jared Wilson, Scott Macbeth, Carson McCullough, Jamie Forbes, Matthew Humphreys, Muzamil Sherzad, Mikey O Reilly.

Czech Republic: Divyendra Singh (wk), Sharan Sundareswaran Ramakrishnan, Sahil Grover, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Dylan Steyn, Sazib Bhuiyan, Ritik Tomar, Sabawoon Davizi, Abul Farhad, Satyajit Sengupta, Naveed Ahmed.