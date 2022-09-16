<span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>IRE-XI vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction, Ireland XI vs Spain</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>IRE-XI vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction, Ireland XI vs Spain: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For European Cricket Championship T10 2022, Qualifier 1, Group A, At Cartama Oval, Cartama</strong> <p></p> <p></p>My Dream11 Team Ireland XI vs Spain Dream11 Team Prediction IRE-XI VS SPA 2022: Best players list of IRE-XI vs SPA, Ireland XI Dream11 Team Player List, Spain Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS:</strong> The match toss between Ireland XI &amp; Spain will take place at 2:30 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Start Time:</strong> 3:00 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> Cartama Oval, Cartama <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>IRE-XI vs SPA My Dream11 Team</strong></span> <p></p>Max Burton, Seamus Lynch, John Matchett, Daniel Doyle-Calle, Hamza Saleem Dar, Prince Dhiman (c), Muhammad Babar, Jamie Forbes, Mohammad Kamran-I, Jared Wilson (vc), Matthew Humphreys. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>IRE-XI vs SPA Probable XI</strong></span> <p></p><strong>Ireland XI:</strong> Max Burton (wk), John Matchett, Jamie Forbes, John McNally, Jared Wilson (c), Scott Macbeth, Seamus Lynch, Carson McCullough, Cameron Melly, Matthew Humphreys, and Cian Robertson. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Spain:</strong> Mohammad Kamran, Muhammad Ihsan, Adam Alger (wk), Muhammad Babar, Asjad Butt, Daniel Doyle-Calle, Christian Munoz-Mills (c), Hamza Saleem Dar, Prince Dhiman, Atif Mohammad, Gurvinder Singh,