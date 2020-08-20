<h2>Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Live Streaming Details</h2> <p></p>The truncated limited-overs domestic season of Ireland gets underway from August 20 through the Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy which will see four teams competing for the title. The four teams are Leinster Lightning, North West Warriors, Northern Knights and the Munster Reds. The second stage of their domestic season will see a 50-over competition called Inter-Provincial Cup competition involving the Lightning, Warriors and Knights. <p></p><h2>Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Schedule (IST Timings)</h2> <p></p><strong>August 20, Thursday</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Northern Knights vs North-West Warriors <p></p> <p></p>Leinster Lightning vs Munster Reds <p></p> <p></p><strong>August 25, Tuesday</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Northern Kights vs Leinster Lightning <p></p> <p></p><strong>August 27, Thursday</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Leinster Lightning vs North-West Warriors <p></p> <p></p>Northern Kights vs Munster Reds <p></p> <p></p><strong>September 1, Tuesday</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Northern Knights vs North-West Warriors <p></p> <p></p>Munster Reds vs Leinster Lightning <p></p> <p></p><strong>September 3, Thursday</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights <p></p> <p></p>Munster Reds vs North-West Warriors <p></p> <p></p>North-West Warriors vs Munster Reds <p></p> <p></p><strong>September 8, Tuesday</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Munster Reds vs Northern Knights <p></p> <p></p>North-West Warriors vs Leinster Lightning <p></p><h2>Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Full Squads</h2> <p></p><strong>Leinster Lightning:</strong> George Dockrell (captain), Gareth Delany, Matt Ford, Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker, Kevin O'Brien, Curtis Campher, Simi Singh, Tyrone Kane, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little, Peter Chase, Rory Anders <p></p> <p></p><strong>Munster Reds:</strong> Jack Tector (captain), Matthew Brewster, Jonathan Garth, Neil Rock, Tim Tector, Matthew Foster, Diarmuid Carey, Aaron Cawley, Senan Jones, Stephen Doheny, Ruadhan Jones, Jeremy Lawlor, Jamie MacNulty <p></p> <p></p><strong>North West Warriors:</strong> Andy McBrine (captain), William Porterfield, Ross Allen, Nathan McGuire, Ryan Hunter, Stuart Thompson, Will Smale, Graham Kennedy, Graham Hume, Craig Young, Boyd Rankin, Conor Olphert, David Rankin <p></p> <p></p><strong>Northern Knights:</strong> Gary Wilson (captain), Paul Stirling, James McCollum, Harry Tector, Shane Getkate, Ruhan Pretorius, Mark Adair, Jacob Mulder, Graeme McCarter, David Delany, Ross Adair, Greg Thompson, James Cameron-Dow. <p></p><h2>LIVE STREAMING AND TV TELECAST Details</h2> <p></p><strong>TV </strong>Not Available in India <p></p> <p></p><strong>Live Streaming </strong>Cricket Ireland YouTube Channel