Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Live Streaming Details

The truncated limited-overs domestic season of Ireland gets underway from August 20 through the Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy which will see four teams competing for the title. The four teams are Leinster Lightning, North West Warriors, Northern Knights and the Munster Reds. The second stage of their domestic season will see a 50-over competition called Inter-Provincial Cup competition involving the Lightning, Warriors and Knights.

Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Schedule (IST Timings)

August 20, Thursday

Northern Knights vs North-West Warriors

Leinster Lightning vs Munster Reds

August 25, Tuesday

Northern Kights vs Leinster Lightning

August 27, Thursday

Leinster Lightning vs North-West Warriors

Northern Kights vs Munster Reds

September 1, Tuesday

Northern Knights vs North-West Warriors

Munster Reds vs Leinster Lightning

September 3, Thursday

Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights

Munster Reds vs North-West Warriors

North-West Warriors vs Munster Reds

September 8, Tuesday

Munster Reds vs Northern Knights

North-West Warriors vs Leinster Lightning

Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Full Squads

Leinster Lightning: George Dockrell (captain), Gareth Delany, Matt Ford, Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker, Kevin O’Brien, Curtis Campher, Simi Singh, Tyrone Kane, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little, Peter Chase, Rory Anders

Munster Reds: Jack Tector (captain), Matthew Brewster, Jonathan Garth, Neil Rock, Tim Tector, Matthew Foster, Diarmuid Carey, Aaron Cawley, Senan Jones, Stephen Doheny, Ruadhan Jones, Jeremy Lawlor, Jamie MacNulty

North West Warriors: Andy McBrine (captain), William Porterfield, Ross Allen, Nathan McGuire, Ryan Hunter, Stuart Thompson, Will Smale, Graham Kennedy, Graham Hume, Craig Young, Boyd Rankin, Conor Olphert, David Rankin

Northern Knights: Gary Wilson (captain), Paul Stirling, James McCollum, Harry Tector, Shane Getkate, Ruhan Pretorius, Mark Adair, Jacob Mulder, Graeme McCarter, David Delany, Ross Adair, Greg Thompson, James Cameron-Dow.

LIVE STREAMING AND TV TELECAST Details

TV Not Available in India

Live Streaming Cricket Ireland YouTube Channel