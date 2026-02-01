Ireland qualify for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

The Ireland cricket team has secured its spot in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, which will be played in June this year, with the help of a dominating display in the Super Six stage of the global qualifiers being played in Nepal.

Ireland registered three wins in five matches played in the stage and became the third team to be selected from the qualifiers after Bangladesh and the Netherlands. Ireland will play their first T20 World Cup since 2023. They confirmed their berth by defeating Thailand Women by 62 runs in their last match at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur, on Sunday.

Batting first, Ireland Women scored 121 for 8 in 20 overs, with Amy Hunter giving the innings a fast start. The wicketkeeper-batter scored 24 off 15 balls, hitting five fours at a strike rate of 160.00. Captain Gaby Lewis played a steady knock of 25 off 30 balls, while Orla Prendergast added 24 off 22 balls, including a six.

Thailand spinner Suleeporn Laomi was the standout bowler, finishing with 4 wickets for 24 runs. Sunida Chaturongrattana picked up two wickets, while Onnicha Kamchomphu took 1 wicket and bowled economically.

Chasing a target of 122, Thailand Women struggled from the start and were bowled out for just 59 in 16.1 overs. Only three batters reached double figures, with Naruemol Chaiwai top-scoring with 22 off 37 balls. Nannapat Koncharoenkai contributed 15 off 13 balls, while Natthakan Chantham made 8 off 5 balls.

Ireland’s bowlers were clinical throughout the innings. Arlene Kelly led the attack with an excellent spell of 4 overs for 7 runs and 4 wickets. Lara McBride also impressed, claiming 3 wickets for just 6 runs in 3.1 overs. Aimee Maguire chipped in with 2 wickets, while Orla Prendergast picked up 1 wicket.

Ireland 121/8 in 20 overs (Gaby Lewis 25, Amy Hunter 24, Orla Prendergast 24; Suleeporn Laomi 4-24, Sunida Chaturongrattana 2-23) beat Thailand 59 all out in 16.1 overs (Naruemol Chaiwai 22, Nannapat Koncharoenkai 15; Arlene Kelly 4-7, Lara McBride 3-6) by 62 runs.

