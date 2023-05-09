Advertisement
Ireland vs Bangladesh 1st ODI, Chelmsford: When And Where To Watch In India And Live Streaming Details
Chelmsford: Bangladesh will play a three match ODI series in Ireland. Bangladesh defeated Ireland in the T20I and Test series at home and Ireland will be seeking redemption in the upcoming series. Bangladesh will be led by Tamim Iqbal, while Ireland will be captained by Andrew Balbirnie.
Ireland vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Pitch Report
The wicket will offer some help to the pacers, with overhead conditions supporting swing. Once the ball loses its shine, it will be a good pitch to bat.
Ireland vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Playing 11s
Ireland
PR Stirling, A Balbirnie(C), H Tector, Gareth Delany, GH Dockrell, Curtis Campher, L Tucker(wk), S Doheny, AR McBrine, J Little, MR Adair
Bangladesh
Tamim Iqbal(C), Towhid Hridoy, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim(wk), Liton Das, Ebadot Hossain, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam
Ireland vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Date, Time, Venue
Ireland v Bangladesh 1st ODI Date: May 9, 2023 (Tuesday)
Time: 3:15 PM IST (10: 45 AM local time)
Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford
Ireland vs Bangladesh Live Streaming And Where To Watch On TV In India
The match will not be televised by fans can watch the match on fancode
Ireland vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Full Squads
Bangladesh Squad: Tamim Iqbal(c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Yasir Ali, Litton Das(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Rony Talukdar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury
Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Stephen Doheny, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker(w), Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Joshua Little, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Craig Young
