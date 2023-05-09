Ireland vs Bangladesh 1st ODI, Chelmsford: When And Where To Watch In India And Live Streaming Details

Chelmsford: Bangladesh will play a three match ODI series in Ireland. Bangladesh defeated Ireland in the T20I and Test series at home and Ireland will be seeking redemption in the upcoming series. Bangladesh will be led by Tamim Iqbal, while Ireland will be captained by Andrew Balbirnie.

Ireland vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Pitch Report

The wicket will offer some help to the pacers, with overhead conditions supporting swing. Once the ball loses its shine, it will be a good pitch to bat.

Ireland vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Playing 11s

Ireland

PR Stirling, A Balbirnie(C), H Tector, Gareth Delany, GH Dockrell, Curtis Campher, L Tucker(wk), S Doheny, AR McBrine, J Little, MR Adair

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal(C), Towhid Hridoy, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim(wk), Liton Das, Ebadot Hossain, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam