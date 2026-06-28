Ireland vs India 2nd T20I Preview: Shreyas Iyer’s side fight to avoid historic series defeat, Ireland eye record win

Ireland vs India 2nd T20I Preview: India’s young T20 side has no option but to bounce back when it takes on Ireland in the second and final T20I in Belfast on Sunday. After suffering a surprise defeat in the series opener, the visitors will be aiming to avoid a rare bilateral series loss, while Ireland have the chance to create another memorable chapter in their cricket history with a series-clinching victory.

The first game revealed some shortcomings on the part of India, although it started well. With the series now on the line, Shreyas Iyer and his teammates will be under pressure to deliver a much-improved performance.

Also Read: India vs Australia Preview: Semi Final spot at stake in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

India searching for a strong response

India looked in complete control early in the first T20I after reducing Ireland to 36/3 inside the Powerplay through disciplined bowling from Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh.

However, the visitors allowed the hosts back into the contest as captain Lorcan Tucker and Gareth Delany stitched together a crucial partnership. George Dockrell then added the finishing touches with an aggressive cameo that lifted Ireland to a challenging total of 182/9.

Speaking after the defeat, captain Shreyas Iyer admitted India lost control during the middle overs and allowed Ireland to score too freely down the ground. He also made it clear that the team would put the defeat behind them and return “all guns blazing” in the series finale.

Batting unit needs greater support

India’s chase never gathered sustained momentum despite a breathtaking start from Abhishek Sharma.

The left-hander smashed 50 off just 20 balls and briefly kept India in the contest, but once he departed, the innings quickly lost direction. Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar and Axar Patel all failed to convert their starts into meaningful contributions.

India were left frustrated at another poor batting display apart from Shivam Dube’s useful cameo that showed some resistance.

The team management could now consider changes to the batting order. Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi remains in the squad and could be in contention if India decide to freshen things up for the must-win clash.

Ireland eye another historic achievement

Ireland will head into Sunday’s contest full of confidence after registering their first-ever T20I victory over India.

Captain Lorcan Tucker led from the front with a composed half-century, while Gareth Delany’s aggressive innings helped shift the momentum after the early collapse.

The hosts were equally impressive with the ball. Player of the Match Matt Hollard picked up three wickets, while debutant Jai Moondra made an immediate impact with two wickets and an economical spell.

Having already achieved a historic win, Ireland now stand one victory away from sealing what would be one of the biggest bilateral T20I series triumphs in the country’s history.

Bowling execution remains India’s biggest concern

Although Harshit Rana impressed with figures of 3/24, India’s death bowling came under pressure once again.

Ireland collected 66 runs in the final five overs after capitalising on several loose deliveries and tactical errors. If India are to level the series, they will need to execute their plans far better during the closing stages of the innings.

The visitors also need stronger partnerships with the bat and better decision-making under pressure if they hope to avoid another upset.

Match details

Match: Ireland vs India, 2nd T20I

Date: Sunday, June 28

Time: 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

Live Streaming: Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD on television. Live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app and website.

With Ireland chasing a landmark series victory and India fighting to keep the series alive, all eyes will be on Belfast for what promises to be an exciting finale.