Load More

Live Match Score IRE vs IND 1st T20I Updates

IRE vs IND 1st T20IUpdates: Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the first T20I between Ireland and India. Ireland has never beaten India in a T20I game and they would believe that playing against an inexperienced Indian team is their best opportunity. However, this second-string Indian team is also a formidable unit and can test the best teams in the world.

The series is very important for a few players, especially Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson, who have failed to live up to the expectations so far. A good series here will get them back into the reckoning of the selectors for the world cup squad. All eyes will be on Suryakumar Yadav as well, who is returning from an injury. The likes of Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh and Rahul Tripathi will also be hopeful of getting their debut cap in the series.

Last but not the least, Hardik Pandya will make his India captaincy debut in the series. He did splendidly well for Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022 and if he can get the same results in the Indian colours, he could well be in contention for becoming the permanent India captain in T20Is after Rohit Sharma.

Coming back to the hosts, they have not enjoyed great outings against India. However, they have a few good players who can spring in a surprise. The likes of Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie and Harry Tector are some reputed T20 players thus the match will not be a walkover for the Men in Blue by any means.

IND Probable XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson. Hardik Pandya (c), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan/Arshdeep Singh/Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal

IRE Probable XI: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, Andy McBrine, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little