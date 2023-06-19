Ireland vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Group B Match 4 - Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

Ireland vs Oman ICC World Cup Qualifier - Match Preview, Pitch and Weather Update All You Need To Know

New Delhi: Match 4 of the 2023 World Cup qualifier will be played between Ireland and Oman. Andrew Balbirnie-led Ireland recently lost an ODI series at home against Bangladesh but will look forward to take on Zeeshan Maqsood's men and the likes of Lorcan Tucker, Paul Stirling, George Dockrell, and Joshua Little.

Till now, Ireland and Oman have never faced each other in ODIs, and it will be very interesting to watch the clash between the two teams.

Ireland vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Group B Match 4 Date And Time: June 19, 2023, Monday, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

Ireland vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Group B Match 4 Pitch Report The pitch at this venue is widely known for its batting-friendly nature. In the majority of matches held here, the teams batting second have secured the win and hence, the team winning the toss will likely choose to bowl first.

Ireland vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Group B Match 4 Weather Update There is no chance of rain for the time being, so there will be interruptions during the game. Temperatures will be around the 25-degree mark.

Ireland vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Group B Match 4 Live Streaming The Ireland vs Oman will be telecasted on Star Sports Channels in India while fans can watch the live streaming on the Hotstar app.

Squad: Ireland Squad: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, PJ Moor, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.