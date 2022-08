So, David Miller has been ruled out of the game with a lower back muscle spasm and it will be Keshav Maharaj to act as a stand-in skipper for the first match of this T20I series. Also, it is surprising to not see Rilee Rossouw in the starting XI after an impressive outing against England lately. Mostly, the Proteas are trying out some different combinations with the T20 World Cup just around the corner.