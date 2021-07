190 looked too hot to handle for Ireland! Paul Stirling and Kevin O’brien’s opened the innings for Ireland but it didn’t start well for them as the latter’s dismal run of form continued and he departed for a timid score. Paul Stirling and the skipper, Andy Balbirnie then tried to stitch a partnership and just when it started to blossom, Stirling got out. After that Balbirnie chipped in with a few boundaries but once he got out, the batters found themselves in a spot of bother and none of the batters managed to either to carry on for longer or build a partnership. Half of the side were back in the hut for just 75 runs on the board. Once, the skipper got removed, things just went downhill for them and eventually, they lost by 49Â runs.