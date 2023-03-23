Advertisement
Irfan Pathan Shares Video Of Son Dancing To Pathaan Song, Shahrukh Khan Reacts
The Pathaan fever gripped the nation as fans to celebs, including cricketers, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja and several others grooved to the title track 'Jhoom lo Pathaan'.
New Delhi: Shahrukh Khan starrer Pathaan took the Box Office by storm, smashing all-time records. The Pathaan fever gripped the nation as fans to celebs, including cricketers, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja and several others grooved to the title track 'Jhoom lo Pathaan'. Recently, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan took to Twitter and shared a video of his son dancing to the popular track. "Khansaab @iamsrk please add one more cutest fan in your list," wrote Irfan Pathaan while sharing the video of his son. The Baadshah of Bollywod was quick to react and gave a hilarious response to Irfan. Shahrukh wrote,""Yeh tumse zyaada talented nikla chota Pathaan".
Yeh tumse zyaada talented nikla .chota Pathaan https://t.co/gK0rumQC5aShah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 22, 2023
Earlier, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja also danced to the 'Jhoom Lo Pathaan' song, the video of which went viral.
Say some words Pathaan dance pic.twitter.com/n4OPXOEKjAAsifsrksoldier (@Asifsrksoldier) February 14, 2023
Meanwhile, India recently suffered a crushing loss to Australia in the ODI series. The team won the first match but Australia bounced back in the following two games to win the series 2-1.
