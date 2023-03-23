Shahrukh Khan starrer Pathaan took the Box Office by storm, smashing all-time records. The Pathaan fever gripped the nation as fans to celebs, including cricketers, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja and several others grooved to the title track 'Jhoom lo Pathaan'. Recently, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan took to Twitter and shared a video of his son dancing to the popular track.

"Khansaab @iamsrk please add one more cutest fan in your list," wrote Irfan Pathaan while sharing the video of his son. The Baadshah of Bollywod was quick to react and gave a hilarious response to Irfan. Shahrukh wrote,""Yeh tumse zyaada talented nikla chota Pathaan".