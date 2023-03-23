Advertisement

Irfan Pathan Shares Video Of Son Dancing To Pathaan Song, Shahrukh Khan Reacts

Irfan Pathan Shares Video Of Son Dancing To Pathaan Song, Shahrukh Khan Reacts

The Pathaan fever gripped the nation as fans to celebs, including cricketers, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja and several others grooved to the title track 'Jhoom lo Pathaan'.

Updated: March 23, 2023 3:21 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin
New Delhi: Shahrukh Khan starrer Pathaan took the Box Office by storm, smashing all-time records. The Pathaan fever gripped the nation as fans to celebs, including cricketers, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja and several others grooved to the title track 'Jhoom lo Pathaan'. Recently, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan took to Twitter and shared a video of his son dancing to the popular track.

"Khansaab @iamsrk please add one more cutest fan in your list," wrote Irfan Pathaan while sharing the video of his son. The Baadshah of Bollywod was quick to react and gave a hilarious response to Irfan. Shahrukh wrote,""Yeh tumse zyaada talented nikla chota Pathaan".

Earlier, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja also danced to the 'Jhoom Lo Pathaan' song, the video of which went viral.

Meanwhile, India recently suffered a crushing loss to Australia in the ODI series. The team won the first match but Australia bounced back in the following two games to win the series 2-1.

Also Read

More News ›
Irfan Pathan Shares Video Of Son Dancing To Pathaan Song, Shahrukh Khan Reacts
KKR Co-Owner Shahrukh Khan Misses ''The Unpredictable And Capricious Nature of The IPL'' Amid Coronavirus Lockdown | POST
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare

Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Up...

Irfan Pathaan Shares Video Of Son Dancing To Pathaan Song, Shahrukh Khan Reacts

Irfan Pathaan Shares Video Of Son Dancing To Pathaan Song, S...

Live Score-Bangladesh vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAN vs IRE 3rd ODI match Live cricket score at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Live Score-Bangladesh vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Upda...

Shubman Gill Can Be Future Leader For Gujarat Titans: Vikram Solanki

Shubman Gill Can Be Future Leader For Gujarat Titans: Vikram...

If You Try To Save Someone...: Ex-India Batter Slams Rohit, Dravid For SKY's Failure

If You Try To Save Someone...: Ex-India Batter Slams Rohit, ...

Advertisement