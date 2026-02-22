Irfan Pathan breaks down Abhishek Sharma’s lean patch in T20 World Cup 2026, says…

Three ducks in a row! Irfan Pathan breaks down why India’s top-ranked T20I batter Abhishek Sharma is struggling in World Cup 2026.

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has explained why opener Abhishek Sharma is finding it tough in the T20 World Cup 2026. Abhishek, currently ranked No.1 T20I batter, has scored zero runs so far – three ducks in a row. His form will come under big focus when India face South Africa in their first Super 8 match on Sunday at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Pathan pointed out that off-spinners have been getting Abhishek out regularly.

“Abhishek Sharma is getting out to off-spinners. Against Pakistan and the Netherlands, off-spinners got him. The problem lies in his shot selection. His bat comes down from a high angle, and he is not looking to hit straight. He is trying to play across the wicket. That is getting him into trouble.

“These are not drivable balls. These are balls you either take a single on or, if you hold your shape, you can hit one-bounce fours. That is what Salman Ali Agha and Aryan Dutt bowled to him. South Africa will do the same,” Pathan told Jio Hotstar.

He said Abhishek’s natural bat angle is fine and he should not try to change it now.

“His bat angle is coming across, which is natural to him. He does not need to change that. If he tries to change it now, it will be a mess. He has not scored runs. First thing first, get a single, get off the mark. Expect the spinner to come in, get to the other end, and target the fast bowlers. When Markram comes on to bowl to him, he does not need to bludgeon from first ball,” he added.

Ishan Kishan in the form of his life

Pathan had high praise for Ishan Kishan, who has been India’s top performer so far.

“Ishan Kishan is in the form of his life. He is playing the leg-side really well. He targets square-leg and fine-leg. When bowlers change their plans, he steps out and targets long-on and mid-on as well. In this T20 World Cup, bowlers have given Ishan the chance to play in his favourite leg-side zone. He does not target the off-side much,” the 41-year-old said.

“But against South Africa, things could change. Every batter has a go-to shot. If you bowl short to Rohit Sharma early, he will pull you and not spare you. Same with Ishan Kishan. If you give him leg-side deliveries at the start, it’s trouble. Against South Africa, I want to see what Kishan does when they bowl wide and make him play on the off-side early. Not saying he cannot play there. He has improved a lot, but only after getting set,” he further said.

Kishan’s strong numbers so far

Ishan Kishan has been in top form in the tournament. In four matches, he has scored 176 runs at a strike rate of 202.29, including two half-centuries.

With the Super 8 stage starting against a strong South Africa side, Pathan feels Abhishek needs to play simple cricket first – get off the mark and build confidence, while Kishan will be key if he can handle the off-side challenge early.

