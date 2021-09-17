Dubai: In what must have come as a shock for his fans, India captain Virat Kohli on Thursday made the announcement that he will not continue as the T20 captain after the upcoming T20 World Cup. Once Kohli took to Twitter and made the announcement, reactions started pouring in from all quarters. While some felt it was the right way ahead, some others expressed their surprise and shock.

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan has reacted to the development and like many, he too expressed surprise over Kohli’s decision. Pathan questioned the timing as the announcement comes just ahead of the T20 World Cup. The ex-India all-rounder asked what happens if India go on to win the World Cup.

‘The timing of the announcement has definitely surprised me because you normally take such calls after a tournament. I wonder what will happen if we go to win the T20 World Cup,” Pathan told Sportstar during an interaction.

He also went on to heap high praise on captain Kohli for his astounding feat in all three formats. “He has been a wonderful leader and we have seen what he can do in Test cricket in terms of leadership. There will obviously be questions of him not winning ICC tournaments, but I am sure he has taken the decision after a lot of thought. It is not an easy decision for anyone, but I hope that for the legacy of Virat, we win this World Cup. I hope he can finish it in style by winning the title,” he added.

Kohli has so far led India in 95 ODIs, and with 65 wins along with 27 defeats, has a winning percentage of 70.43. In 45 T20Is so far where Kohli has been the captain, Team India has won 27 times while losing 14 times.