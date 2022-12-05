New Delhi: Former India pacer Irfan Pathan is being slammed on social media following his sly dig at Pakistan’s political turmoil. While responding to the trolls, who mocked India after defeat against Pakistan, Irfan posted a tweet which read, “On SUNDAY our ex pm went out and came back Gracefully and safely. Padosiyo sunday esa Raha ”

While Irfan didn’t take anyone’s name, it is understood that he was referring to the recent incident where former Pakistan PM Imran Khan was shot on his foot while he tried to hold a protest march to Islamabad against the government. The Pakistan fans didn’t like Irfan’s dig and slammed him on social media.

Bechara.. Apna so called Patriotism prove kerna par raha ??? BehindYouSkipper! (@AhsanZ__) December 5, 2022

Account hacked or sach m cringe bn gye h fully?? S.K.Hira (@SKHira_10) December 5, 2022

Why r u so concerned about ur padosis? Ur that annoying padosi that butts into everyone’s business when no one cares about urs. Lol. Shayan Javed (@ShayanJaved14) December 5, 2022

Last month, Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif trolled India for their 10-wicket loss to England in the T20 World Cup. Ahead of PAK vs ENG final, he tweeted. “So, this Sunday, it’s: 152/0 vs 170/0 #T20WorldCup.”

Pathan had given a befitted reply to Sharif. “Aap mein or hum mein fark yehi hai. Hum apni khushi se khush or aap dusre ke taklif se. Is liye khud ke mulk ko behtar karne pe dhyan nahi hai (This is the difference between you and us. We are happy with ourselves, you look for happiness when others are in trouble. That is why you are not concentrating on your country’s well-being),” he wrote.