Irfan Pathan Got Mistreated By Airlines Staffs, Burst Out On Social Media

Mumbai: Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan criticised Vistara Airlines for being treated rudely by the on-ground staff of the airline. Irfan was boarding his flight from Mumbai to Dubai with his wife and two children, one of the was an 8-month baby on Wednesday. As per the note written by the fast bowler on his Twitter account, He and his family had tickets in higher class but Vistara downgraded their seats. The note read, “Today, I was travelling to Dubai from Mumbai by Vistara Flight UK-201. At the check-in counter, I had a very bad experience, Vistara was involuntarily downgrading my ticket class which was a confirmed booking. I was made to wait one and half an hour at the counter for a resolution. Along with me, my wife, my 8-month-old infant and 5 years old child also had to go through this.

Irfan also mentioned that the airline staff was very rude to him and the other passengers on the flight. He asked the authorities to intervene in the issue and take required action so this kind of incident does not happen again. He raised the issue of airlines overselling the tickets and passengers had to suffer because of that.

“The ground staff were rude and giving various excuses. Infact, couple of passengers also had to go through the same experience. I don’t understand why they oversold the flight and how is this even approved by the management? I would request the conncerned authorities to take meediate action on these incidents so that no one has to go through the same experience as I did,” he added.

Indian cricketer commentator Aakash Chopra replied to Irfan’s tweet and said, “Hey @airvistara, totally unexpected from you.” Irfan responded to him, “Specially after seeing infant in my arms too.”

The speculations is going around that he must be traveling Dubai to cover Asia Cup 2022.