Irfan Pathan makes bold statement on Virat Kohli’s Lord’s innings after England ODI

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes Virat Kohli’s reputation does not hinge on scoring runs at Lord’s, saying the batting great has already proven himself across the world and that his latest half-century should be appreciated for the quality of the innings rather than the venue where it came.

Irfan Pathan backs Virat Kohli despite India’s series loss

Kohli struck 74 in India’s chase of 388 in the third ODI against England at Lord’s, sharing a crucial partnership with Rohit Sharma before the visitors eventually fell 27 runs short as England clinched the three-match series 2-1.

Questioning the significance often attached to performances at the historic venue, Pathan said Kohli’s legacy has long been established.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

“I’ve always wondered why it’s considered so important to score runs at Lord’s. Virat has scored runs everywhere in the world. It might be a prestige thing, but if this half-century hadn’t come, would his importance in world cricket, or Indian cricket, have diminished? Absolutely not. Whether he scores runs at Lord’s or not shouldn’t be given that much importance, especially from an Indian fan’s perspective. Virat Kohli was a master, and he will remain a master,” Pathan told JioStar.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma breaks silence on retirement rumours after Lord’s century, says ‘Let the noise be there’

Irfan Pathan praises Virat Kohli’s smart approach during the chase

Pathan also highlighted Kohli’s awareness during the chase, noting how the former India captain adjusted his approach as the required run rate climbed in the latter stages of the innings.

“In this game, though, the way he batted stood out. Once he got to around 45, he knew he had to switch gears because of the required run rate. If our bowling at the end had been better, and if his innings had lasted a little longer, things could have been different,” he added.

Kohli’s 74 came after Rohit’s commanding 138 had laid the platform for India’s pursuit of a daunting 388-run target. However, England regained control through disciplined death bowling, leaving India’s middle order with too much to do as the hosts sealed both the match and the ODI series at Lord’s.

Also Read: Aakash Chopra sends strong message after India’s disappointing England tour, says…

With IANS Inputs.