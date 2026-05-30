Irfan Pathan names THESE two players as the best opening pair in IPL history, they are…

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has hailed Gujarat Titans openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan as the greatest opening combination in IPL history, crediting their record-breaking partnership in Qualifier 2 as the defining factor behind the Rajasthan Royals’ exit from IPL 2026.

Pathan calls Gill and Sudharsan the best opening pair in IPL history

The duo once again delivered on the biggest stage, stitching together a blistering 167-run stand in just 77 deliveries as Gujarat chased down 215 with ease to book a place in the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Reflecting on their dominance throughout the season, Pathan pointed to the numbers that separate Gill and Sudharsan from every other opening pair in the tournament.

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“Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan are the best batting pair in IPL history. They hold the record for the most 100-run partnerships and the most 50-plus partnerships in the tournament,” Pathan told JioStar.

According to Pathan, the secret behind their success lies in how naturally their games fit together, allowing Gujarat to maintain pressure on opposition bowlers from the outset.

“In T20 cricket, if you want a flying start, you want both of them at the top. They complement each other perfectly. One rotates the strike, the other finds the boundaries. Their understanding is remarkable,” he said.

Pathan criticises Rajasthan Royals’ bowling approach against Gill and Sudharsan

The former India pacer also highlighted how the pair capitalised on Rajasthan’s tactical errors during the powerplay. He noted that attempts to trouble them with short-pitched bowling played directly into their strengths.

“If bowlers try short-pitched deliveries, they actually enjoy it. They are ready to play the cut shot and punish anything short. That is exactly what Nandre Burger and Jofra Archer did. They bowled short, and Gill and Sudharsan were waiting,” the former Baroda cricketer noted,

Pathan further praised Gill’s proactive approach against both pace and spin, adding that the Gujarat skipper’s willingness to advance down the pitch makes him particularly difficult to contain. He opined that the contest was effectively settled during the opening stand itself.

“Even when Yash Raj Punja came into the attack, he bowled slightly shorter lengths. Shubman Gill is not afraid to use his feet against both fast bowlers and spinners. He steps out, creates room, and hits over the top. The opening partnership of 167 runs in just 77 balls was where Rajasthan Royals lost the game. That stand took the chase away from them completely,” he said.

Pathan backs RCB as favourites ahead of IPL 2026 final

Looking ahead to the final, however, Pathan believes Royal Challengers Bengaluru hold a slight edge despite Gujarat enjoying home conditions in Ahmedabad and pointed to RCB’s additional recovery time after sealing direct qualification to the final.

“RCB look like a complete team. If you compare them man to man with Gujarat Titans, RCB have more in-form players and more proven match-winners. Their batting is deep, their bowling attack has variety, and they have fielders who can save crucial runs. Plus, they have the advantage of a longer break as well, having qualified directly for the final by winning the first qualifier. They have been waiting and preparing in Ahmedabad while GT had to play and win the second qualifier,” he mentioned.

While acknowledging Gujarat’s familiarity with conditions at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Pathan warned that overcoming Rajat Patidar’s side would be far from straightforward.

“Yes, the Narendra Modi Stadium is Gujarat Titans’ home ground. They know the conditions and that will push GT as favourites in many people’s eyes. But make no mistake, beating this RCB side will be a mountainous task for Shubman Gill and his men. RCB have already beaten GT once in the playoffs, and they will be raring to beat them again, this time in the final,” he noted.

With IANS Inputs.