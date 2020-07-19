Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan feels fast-bowlers will have to be extra careful when they return to the field following the long enforced break, put forwarded by coronavirus pandemic. <p></p> <p></p>International cricket recently returned with the ongoing #raisethebat Test series between England and West Indies after the sport was suspended in March in the wake of COVID-19 crisis. <p></p> <p></p>Irfan believes fast-bowlers must take a cautious approach initially as they take a bit more time to get back in rhythm as compared to batsmen or spinners for that matter. <p></p> <p></p>"To be honest, I am really worried about the fast-bowlers. Going forward, they might need 4-6 weeks to get going themselves," Irfan said during Star Sports show Cricket Connected. <p></p> <p></p>"It's a tough job and if you are bowling 140-150 kmph, running about 25 yards to bowl one ball at a time and then keep bowling for a few overs. <p></p> <p></p>"Your body gets stiff, injury management will be key as well because I think for any fast-bowler to get back into the rhythm, it takes at least 4-6 weeks, so I think fast bowlers will have to be a little more careful than the spinners or the batsmen," he added. <p></p> <p></p>England, meanwhile, seem to have followed the cautious approach that Irfan has been talking about as in their ongoing series against West Indies, they have shuffled around the bowlers quite a bit. <p></p> <p></p>In the first Test at Ageas Bowl, they opted for veteran pacer James Anderson while in the second Test at Old Trafford, they went with another experienced fast-bowler Stuart Broad. <p></p> <p></p>England's busy couple of months mean they will have to rotate around the players, especially fast-bowlers. Following the conclusion of the West Indies series, England will lock horns against Pakistan in a series involving three Tests and as many T20Is starting August 5. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Watch Cricket Connected on Star Sports at 7 PM on Saturdays and Sundays</strong> <p></p> <p></p>(With agency inputs)