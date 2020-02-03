You cannot take the romantic away from <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/irfan-pathan">Irfan Pathan</a>. On the occasion of his fourth wedding anniversary with wife Safa Baig, the former India allrounder posted a cute message on Instagram. <p></p> <p></p>"Time flies they say but the Only thing flying is me, HIGH IN LOVE! Happy anniversary wifey #love #anniversary #4years," Pathan wrote. The post was liked by over 41,000 fans in no time. Last month, Pathan announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, ending an injury-ridden career that prevented him from realising his true potential.

The 35-year-old's retirement was on expected lines, considering he last played a competitive game in February 2019 during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy for Jammu and Kashmir.

Before turning up for Jammu and Kashmir as a player cum mentor in 2018, Pathan played all his domestic cricket for Baroda.

"Today, I am saying goodbye to cricket, about which I thought for day and night. I last represented India in 2012 and after that I tried hard. Today in 2020, a thing comes up on social media 'make a comeback', so I want to thank the fans, who never left me alone. It's a time to start the next journey," Irfan said at a Star Sports show. <p></p> <p></p>Talking about his favourite moments, Irfan said getting the blue India cap easily sits on the top. <p></p> <p></p>"There were many moments when I look back. Definitely getting (Mathew) Hayden as my first wicket is there. But when I got the cap, that was a special moment. It is close to my heart because you do everything for the cap. <p></p> <p></p>"No one knows how your career will shape up, but going to play for the country first time, getting the cap from a senior player or the captain, that was special moment for me," he said.