You cannot take the romantic away from Irfan Pathan. On the occasion of his fourth wedding anniversary with wife Safa Baig, the former India allrounder posted a cute message on Instagram.

“Time flies they say but the Only thing flying is me, HIGH IN LOVE! Happy anniversary wifey #love #anniversary #4years,” Pathan wrote. The post was liked by over 41,000 fans in no time.

Last month, Pathan announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, ending an injury-ridden career that prevented him from realising his true potential.

The 35-year-old’s retirement was on expected lines, considering he last played a competitive game in February 2019 during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy for Jammu and Kashmir.

Before turning up for Jammu and Kashmir as a player cum mentor in 2018, Pathan played all his domestic cricket for Baroda.

“Today, I am saying goodbye to cricket, about which I thought for day and night. I last represented India in 2012 and after that I tried hard. Today in 2020, a thing comes up on social media ‘make a comeback’, so I want to thank the fans, who never left me alone. It’s a time to start the next journey,” Irfan said at a Star Sports show.

Talking about his favourite moments, Irfan said getting the blue India cap easily sits on the top.

“There were many moments when I look back. Definitely getting (Mathew) Hayden as my first wicket is there. But when I got the cap, that was a special moment. It is close to my heart because you do everything for the cap.

“No one knows how your career will shape up, but going to play for the country first time, getting the cap from a senior player or the captain, that was special moment for me,” he said.