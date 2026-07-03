Irfan Pathan reveals the biggest reason behind Sanju Samson’s poor T20I form, says…

Team India is set to play their second T20 match of the series against England on July 4 at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Stretford. This game is going to be important for both teams as it will help them move forward in the series and maintain their dominance as well.

Sanju Samson under pressure after back-to-back failures in T20Is

After the T20 World Cup 2026, this is the second T20I series for the Indian team. The first was played against Ireland, where they suffered a historic defeat. Team India need to win against England as it will give them confidence to move forward and play well for the future games. However, the Indian team showcased a poor performance against Ireland as their star players failed to show their impressive performance for which they are being appreciated in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

In the Indian team, there is one experienced player who showed a brilliant batting performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. But failed to deliver the same form in the T20I matches. Sanju Samson, who played his maiden season for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and rocked the season with some incredible knocks and crucial centuries.

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Irfan Pathan analyses Sanju Samson’s struggles with the bat

Well, it’s time to see his performance in the last three T20Is. Sanju Samson was able to score 5,0 and 1. Reflecting on his poor knocks, former Indian cricketer and star all-rounder Irfan Pathan opens up about the mistakes Sanju Samson is making in his batting.

“You want to take the ball away from Sanju Samson. Even if you don’t take the ball away, you want to keep the line outside the off-stump because his bat face remains closed. When his bat face is closed and he tries to play on the off-side, the bat face opens up at times.“

In the opening T20I against Ireland, Sanju Samson tried to play an attacking shot but got an inside edge that crashed into his stumps. In the first T20I against England, he went after a ball outside the off stump but ended up giving a catch to the fielder at third man.