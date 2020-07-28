Having a fun banter on social media or doing household chores, with no cricket during the coronavirus pandemic, players are engaging in unusual activities to keep themselves in high spirits. On Tuesday, India skipper Virat Kohli – who has been active on social media during this period shared a throwback picture where he is standing on top of a tree and looking down. Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan reacted to Kohli’s latest post with a cheeky comment.

“Trying to watch the game buddy;)?,” Irfan reacted.

“Throwback to when you could just climb up a tree and chill,” Kohli wrote as a caption.

“2012 IPL I came back home and saw myself, was disgusted. I just wanted to change everything about myself. I also saw how the dynamics of cricket around the world were changing rapidly and how I felt we were far behind in intensity levels as other teams. They were moving far ahead of us in terms of fitness levels,” Kohli said in an interview with Mayank Agarwal recently.

“That really bothered me and it had to start at an individual level first and that realisation came to me after that IPL season in 2012 when I was eating anything that was kept in front of me,” Kohli said.

After a six-month forced break due to the pandemic, Kohli would soon be leading the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 13 season in UAE.