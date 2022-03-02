Mohali: As the Indian team gears up for the red-ball series against Sri Lanka, ex-cricketer Irfan Pathan has made a special request to captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid. Irfan wants the team management to provide the same backing to Avesh Khan as they did for Mohammed Siraj as you have more bad days than good ones.

“Backing is very important for every player because when you play in international cricket, you have more bad days than good days,” Irfan Pathan said on Star Sports.

“When you have those bad days, it is important that your captain and the team management backs you. When we talk about Mohammed Siraj, Virat Kohli backed him a lot. I would go to the extent of saying that Kohli should be credited for the confidence with which Siraj bowls in international cricket. So yes, players need that backing. And I believe Avesh Khan should receive the same backing as Siraj because he has that talent,” Pathan added.