Irfan Pathan’s Epic Response To Yuvraj Singh’s,’ Is ODI Cricket Dying ?’

New Delhi: Team India cleanly swept Sri Lanka in the three match series on Sunday, January 15 in Thiruvananthapuram, making it a perfect start of year 2023. Former Indian captain Virat Kohli storm in the third ODI between India and Sri Lanka, smashing his 46th ODI century. Kohli completed his century off just 85 deliveries in the 43rd over. Meanwhile young star player Shubhman Gill also scored a century.

Since it’s an ODI World Cup year, India has set the expectations high. All focus is on the 50 over-format but seems like the fans are not too excited about it. The stadium was half-empty on a Sunday. Many have raised concerns over the half-empty stadium.

In a tweet former star player Yuvraj Singh congratulated Shubhman and Virat for their unbelievable performance but also expressed his disappointment about the half-empty stadium.

Yuvraj asked if ODI cricket was dying and his former teammate Irfan Pathan came up with an epic response, asked him to wear his pads once again.

Well played @ShubmanGill hopefully goes on to make a ? @imVkohli batting at the other end looking Solid ! But concern for me half empty stadium ? Is one day cricket dying ? #IndiavsSrilanka Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 15, 2023

Bhai pads pehan lo. Aajegi jantaaa Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 15, 2023

Yuvraj was of the most favourite players in the history of Indian cricket, he played a huge part in filling stadiums not just in India but all over the world, entertaining the crowd with his attractive all-round performance in the game.