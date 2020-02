IRN vs SAU Dream11 Team Prediction, ACC Western Region T20 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Iran v Saudi Arabia at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amarat, Oman 11:00 AM IST:

IRN vs SAU Dream11 Team Prediction, ACC Western Region T20 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket

Iran would like to get a win and get their campaign going after a humiliating 10-wicket loss against the United Arab Emirates in their tournament opener. Masood Jayezeh and Emran Shahbaksh would be their key players and they would hope the two fire against Saudi Arabia on Monday.

The eight-nation tournament starts February 23 and ends on 27.

TOSS – The toss between Iran v Saudi Arabia will take place at 10:30 AM (IST).

Time: 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amarat, Oman

Zeeshan Butt, Yousef Shadzehisarjou, Faisal Khan, Englam Purat, Emran Shahbaksh, Dad Khoda, Ibar-ul-Haq, Jayezeh, Shoaib Ali, Hamid Hashemi, Abdollahpour

Iran: M Yousef Shadzehisarjou, E Shahbaksh, D Khoda Dahani, A Mohammadipour, M Jayezeh, M Dorri, M Siasar, H Hashemi, N Bameri, A Kolasangiani, N Balouch

Saudi Arabia: Zeeshan Butt, Faisal Khan, Shamsudheen Englam Purat, Abdul Waheed, Malik Muhammad Naeem, Ibrar Ul Haq, Abdul Wahid, Imran Yousaf, Shoaib Ali, Usman Ali, Syed Abbas

SQUADS

Iran: Arshad Mazarzei(c), Dad Khoda, Mehran Siasar, Nader Zahadiafzal, Naiem Bameri, Yousef Raeisi, Ali Mohammadipour, Navid Balouch, Mehran Dorri, Navid Abdollahpour, Adel Kolasangiani, Emran Shahbakhsh, Hamid Hashemi, Masood Jayezeh

Saudi Arabia: Shoaib Ali (c), Shamsudheen Purat, Usman Ali, Khawar Zafar, Faisal Khan, Syed Ali Abbas, Sajid Cheema, Sarfraz Butt, Muhammad Naeem, Abdul Wahid, Imran Yousuf, Ibrar ul Haq, Abdul Waheed, Adil Butt

