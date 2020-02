IRN vs UAE Dream11 Team Prediction, ACC Western Region T20 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket

IRN vs UAE Dream11 Team Prediction, ACC Western Region T20 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Iran v United Arab Emirates at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2), Al Amarat, Oman 11:00 AM IST:

Iran lock horns with the United Arab Emirates on Sunday in the ACC Western Region T20 2020 fixture. The eight-nation tournament starts February 23 and ends on 27. This is the second match of the tournament.

TOSS – The toss between Iran v United Arab Emirates will take place at 10:30 AM (IST).

Time: 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2), Al Amarat, Oman

Aravind, Usman, Suri, Shahbaksh, Khoda, Mustafa, Jayezeh, Dorri, Raza, Meiyappan, Z.Khan

Expected XI Players

Iran: M Yousef Shadzehisarjou, E Shahbaksh, D Khoda Dahani, A Mohammadipour, M Jayezeh, M Dorri, M Siasar, H Hashemi, N Bameri, A Kolasangiani, N Balouch

United Arab Emirates: V Aravind, M Usman, C Suri, B Hameed, R Mustafa, W Ahmed, A Sharafu, A Raza, J Siddique, Z Khan, K Meiyappan

SQUADS

Iran: Arshad Mazarzei(c), Dad Khoda, Mehran Siasar, Nader Zahadiafzal, Naiem Bameri, Yousef Raeisi, Ali Mohammadipour, Navid Balouch, Mehran Dorri, Navid Abdollahpour, Adel Kolasangiani, Emran Shahbakhsh, Hamid Hashemi, Masood Jayezeh

United Arab Emirates: Ahmed Raza(c), Waheed Ahmed(w), Chirag Suri, Rohan Mustafa, Mohammad Ayaz, Zahoor Khan, Muhammad Usman, Sultan Ahmed, Alishan Sharafu, Palaniapan Meiyappan, Ansh Tandon, Vriitya Aravind, Junaid Siddique, Basil Hameed

