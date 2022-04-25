LSG vs MI, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma didn’t mince his words at the post match presentation ceremony after his side lost against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. This is Mumbai Indians’ eighth straight loss in the tournament. Blaming the batters for their poor show, Rohit said that the bowlers did a decent job but some of the shots played by the batters were irresponsible, including the one played by him.

“I thought we bowled pretty okay. It was a good pitch to bat on but we didn’t bat well enough. We should have chased that down. When you have a target like that, you need those partnerships, which we couldn’t do. Some irresponsible shots including mine,” said Rohit on Sunday after their loss against LSG.

Highlighting the reason behind their collective failure with the bat, the Mumbai Indians skipper said that they haven’t batted long enough to put the opposition under pressure.

“They bowled well in the middle. We haven’t batted well in the tournament. You have to ensure one of the batters bats long but we have failed to do that in this tournament. Some of the opposition players have done that and that has hurt us,” Rohit added.

“Looking at how the tournament has gone everyone has come into the discussion. We want to make sure whoever gets a chance, they get a run in the XI. So we try not to make too many changes. Whoever plays should get enough opportunities, that’s how I look at it,” he said.