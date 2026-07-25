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Is Abhishek Sharma set to be dropped? Star’s struggles continue in T20Is for India

Star Indian player Abhishek Sharma facing a poor performance in his batting as the star batter constantly facing early dismissals in T20Is. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jul 25, 2026, 07:02 PM IST

Published On Jul 25, 2026, 07:02 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 25, 2026, 07:02 PM IST

Is Abhishek Sharma set to be dropped

Is Abhishek Sharma set to be dropped

ZIM vs IND second T20I: The second match of the T20I series between India and Zimbabwe is being played. Both teams are looking for victory in this match as it will help them to move forward in the series.

Zimbabwe vs India second T20I playing XI

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

India (Playing XI): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav

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Also Read: Who is Yash Thakur? All you need to know about India’s new T20I debutant

Abhishek Sharma’s Zimbabwe numbers disappoint despite memorable century

Zimbabwe had won the toss and decided to bowl first. The Indian opening pair, Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi failed to showcase their magic for the Indian team at the beginning of the match. Abhishek Sharma, who is known for his brilliant batting performance and impressive hitting ability, only managed to score 8 runs off 8 balls, including two fours.

Not only this, Indian fans also witnessed the sudden downfall of Abhishek Sharma as the star batter used to dominate every side with his impactful batting performance. While playing in a Zimbabwe venue, Abhishek Sharma had poor stats.

Abhishek Sharma had a difficult time in Zimbabwe. He played seven matches and scored only 133 runs. His scores were 0, 100, 10, DNB, 14, 1, and 8. Apart from his century, he could not score many runs in the other matches.

His 100-run knock was special, but he was not able to keep the same form in the rest of the games. He got out for low scores in most matches and had one game where he did not bat. India will hope Abhishek comes back stronger and scores more runs in the next series.

Also Read: IND vs ZIM: India make surprise change as Yash Thakur to debut, Ashok Sharma dropped for 2nd T20I vs Zimbabwe

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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