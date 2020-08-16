Former India skipper MS Dhoni surprised one and all when he took to Instagram on Saturday evening and announced his international retirement. The 39-year-old will be leading the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 13 in UAE in 34 days’ time, but will he quit the T20 league as well if CSK wins the trophy?

As per a report in TOI, the T20 World Cup, which was scheduled to take place this year was supposed to be his last, but once that got postponed, Dhoni did not think twice before making the announcement. According to the same report, he could quit the T20 league as well, if CSK manages to win the trophy.

“No idea where that one came from. But that’s MSD, isn’t it,” a senior CSK official told TOI.

“T20 World Cup would’ve been ideal, but considering that’s not happening now, he’ll want to walk away with an IPL trophy for CSK,” those tracking developments told the paper.

Dhoni brought an end to an illustrious career with the announcement. Arguably the best Indian skipper to have led the national team, he holds the unique distinction of winning all the three ICC trophies as captain – 2007 World T20, 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy.

Dhoni is currently attending a six-day training camp in Chennai from where the CSK outfit will leave for UAE on August 21.

Minutes after Dhoni made the big announcement, veteran Suresh Raina also followed his skipper and did the same.

One of the finest fielders to have played for the country, Raina was also a part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad and has been a key member of the Indian cricket team.