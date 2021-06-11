The Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team is in the United Kingdom and some players have travelled along with their wives and family. For example, Kohli has his wife Anushka Sharma along with him. The WAGS have been permitted to travel with the players because it is a long tour of England.

India cricketer KL Rahul for long has been rumoured to be dating Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty, but there has been nothing official about it. Now, Rahul and Athiya recently posted pictures on their social media handles. Fans are speculating that the actress is in the UK along with the cricketer. It is the similar background in both their pictures that has sparked the speculation.

Unlike Rahul, Athiya posted a black and white photograph, but fans were smart enough to spot the similar background.

During the tour, the Indian side will first play the much-awaited inaugural World Test Championship final and that would be followed by a five-match Test series against England.

It would be important to see if Rahul gets picked in the XI for the WTC final or not. Going by what experts reckon, it looks highly unlikely that he would make the cut in the XI. The elegant right-handed batsman was in ominous form in the now-suspended IPL.

The 29-year old from Karnataka made his India debut in 2014 in the Boxing-Day Test against Australia in Melbourne. He hit his maiden Test hundred in only his second match – the New Year’s Test of 2015 in Sydney.

Since then, the right-handed batsman has played 36 Tests, 38 ODIs and 49 T20Is for India. For India, he has been an asset in the last two seasons and fans would be hoping he continues his good run.