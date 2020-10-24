Is IPL 2020 going to be MS Dhoni's final year as a professional cricketer? Is the Chennai Super Kings captain planning to retire once the ongoing season ends? <p></p> <p></p>These are some of the questions worried fans have started asking after Dhoni, for a second straight match, gifted his match jersey to an opponent. On Friday night, after his team suffered a 10-wicket loss at the hands of Mumbai Indians, the official twitter handle of IPL posted a picture of Hardik Pandya with brother Krunal as the beaming duo posed with Dhoni's jersey. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">At the end of the day, Cricket Hamari Jaan. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Yellove?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Yellove</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CSKvMI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CSKvMI</a> &#x1f981;&#x1f49b; <a href="https://t.co/xBNDLGaWCg">pic.twitter.com/xBNDLGaWCg</a></p> <p></p> Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) <a href="https://twitter.com/ChennaiIPL/status/1319693605217337345?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 23, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>In CSK's previous match as well, Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler was pictured posing with Dhoni's CSK jersey. Incidentally, it was the legendary cricketer's 200th IPL match as well. <p></p> <p></p>While it's hard to extrapolate about a simple act of a player gifting his match jersey, fans are speculating considering Dhoni's history of dropping the retirement bomb when you least expect. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="hi">Mahi bhai &#x1f917;&#x2764;&#xfe0f; <a href="https://twitter.com/msdhoni?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@msdhoni</a> <a href="https://t.co/NpJxbUopUH">pic.twitter.com/NpJxbUopUH</a></p> <p></p> hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) <a href="https://twitter.com/hardikpandya7/status/1319689185079353344?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 23, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Is it your last season for <a href="https://twitter.com/ChennaiIPL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ChennaiIPL</a>? <a href="https://twitter.com/msdhoni?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@msdhoni</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2020?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2020</a> <a href="https://t.co/Sf0HyiFgZk">pic.twitter.com/Sf0HyiFgZk</a></p> <p></p> Adam Dhoni (@AdamDhoni1) <a href="https://twitter.com/AdamDhoni1/status/1319839116876394497?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 24, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">I can see many players getting Autographed jerseys from <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dhoni?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dhoni</a> this year. Is this his last year? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MSDhoni?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MSDhoni</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CSKvsMI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CSKvsMI</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Pandyas?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Pandyas</a> <a href="https://t.co/IyDiwHG1V9">pic.twitter.com/IyDiwHG1V9</a></p> <p></p> Daniels (@i_johndaniel_) <a href="https://twitter.com/i_johndaniel_/status/1319696130397982721?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 23, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Already Butler got Dhoni jersey and now Pandya brothers.</p> <p></p>Dhoni going to announce retirement? <a href="https://t.co/cKDVTDqVV9">https://t.co/cKDVTDqVV9</a> <p></p> <p></p> (Muthu) (@kr56_Vel) <a href="https://twitter.com/kr56_Vel/status/1319694805790720000?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 23, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">The way everyone are taking and posing with Dhoni's jersey does that mean he is playing his last season &#x1f62d;&#x1f62d;&#x1f62d;</p> <p></p> Riyan Parag Fan (@riyanparagfan) <a href="https://twitter.com/riyanparagfan/status/1319695492633169920?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 23, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>He memorably announced the end of his Test career during a regulation press conference a match, midway through India's 2014-15 tour of Australia. And then on August 15 this year, he posted a video on his Instagram account which was a montage of iconic moments from his cricket career. It was posted with the caption announcing he was quitting limited-overs cricket as well.