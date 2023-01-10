‘Is Saal Bohot Shikar Hone Wale Hai’: Cricket Fraternity Hails King Kohli’s Record-Breaking 113 vs Sri Lanka
New Delhi: Virat Kohli was in his element in the first of the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Tuesday, January 10, 2022.

Virat smashed a century in the last game of the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh to end his three-year plus drought of centuries in the 50-over format. And then made it even sweet for his fans by smashing another one in the very next ODI that Team India played against Sri Lanka. It was his first century in 2023, a perfect start of the year.

Tweeter is hailing King Kohli for his unforgettable performance. Here is how cricket Fraternity reacted on Kohli’s century.

or Sri Lanka, Rajitha picked up three wickets but gave away 88 runs in 10 overs. Dasun Shanaka and Dhananjaya de Silva picked up a wicket each as Sri Lanka stare at an uphill task of chasing down the target to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.