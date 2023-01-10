New Delhi: Virat Kohli was in his element in the first of the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Tuesday, January 10, 2022.

Virat smashed a century in the last game of the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh to end his three-year plus drought of centuries in the 50-over format. And then made it even sweet for his fans by smashing another one in the very next ODI that Team India played against Sri Lanka. It was his first century in 2023, a perfect start of the year.

Tweeter is hailing King Kohli for his unforgettable performance. Here is how cricket Fraternity reacted on Kohli’s century.

Sher ke muh khoon lag gaya hai. Is saal bohot shikar hone wale hai! #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/IkFC7dUeo7 Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 10, 2023

Back to back ?s for Virat Kohli in ODI? Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 10, 2023

I have a thread to make on the various fan clubs and how their love (without their own awareness) can be detrimental from a team ethos perspective, but thats for another day before the WC. Today though, I would like to say that India is blessed to have Virat and Rohit?#INDvSL Ashwin ?? (@ashwinravi99) January 10, 2023

Virat Kohli’s brilliant ton has helped India to a massive total in Guwahati! Can Sri Lanka chase it down? ?#INDvSL | ?: https://t.co/E7dL6sXpxQ pic.twitter.com/PylWyx2ZFI ICC (@ICC) January 10, 2023

or Sri Lanka, Rajitha picked up three wickets but gave away 88 runs in 10 overs. Dasun Shanaka and Dhananjaya de Silva picked up a wicket each as Sri Lanka stare at an uphill task of chasing down the target to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.